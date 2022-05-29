The updates regarding MJF’s status for AEW “Double or Nothing” continue to emerge.

The latest from PWInsider indicates that as of 3:15 pm ET, MJF has not been spotted backstage at the pay-per-view. The pre-show for “Double or Nothing” will start in just a few hours, so Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s absence is becoming more and more of a concern.

It was also pointed out that AEW has removed the video on their YouTube Channel that focuses on the circumstances behind the MJF vs. Wardlow story. This mirrors what happened earlier today when AEW removed a tweet that hyped up the match for this evening.

As noted, Friedman was a no show for his AEW meet & greets yesterday and subsequentially booked a red-eye flight in case he wanted to skip out on the pay-per-view this weekend. The latest updates claim that Friedman didn’t take the flight to the East Coast, and the match is internally scheduled at the time of this writing.

MJF is scheduled to face Wardlow one on one tonight with the stipulation being that if MJF wins, Wardlow can never sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling. If Wardlow is victorious, he is free of MJF’s control and can sign with AEW.

Stay tuned for more updates, including our live coverage of AEW "Double Or Nothing".

