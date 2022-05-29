Action time for the AEW stars at “Double Or Nothing” is getting closer and closer, and with it, questions about MJF remain.

As noted, news broke yesterday that Maxwell Jacob Friedman was a no show for his AEW meet & greets. He reportedly played some slots at the Mandalay Bay Casino instead, and also decided to book a red-eye flight late at night in case he wanted to skip out on the pay-per-view this weekend. The latest updates claim that Friedman didn’t take the flight to the East Coast and currently remains in Vegas.

For fans wondering what will happen with the MJF vs. Wardlow match after the situation played out how it did, a new report from Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com says that the match is still on the internal lineup as of 12:47 p.m. ET.

As of this moment, MJF vs. Wardlow is still on the line-up for tonight. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 29, 2022

On a related note, AEW actually deleted one of their tweets advertising the match between MJF and Wardlow this morning. As seen in the tweet from Sean Ross Sapp, when you try to access the previous post, it comes up with a message that it has been removed.

Whether this is foreshadowing a decision Tony Khan will make for tonight or is simply to avoid unwanted attention about the reports is anyone’s guess. Stay tuned for any more updates on the MJF situation.

