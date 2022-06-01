It has been only three days since CM Punk climbed the mountain top to win the AEW World Championship from Hangman Page at AEW Double or Nothing. There will be no days off for the champ, however, as Punk will be in action on “AEW Dynamite” tonight, teaming with a couple of friends.

As announced by AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan this afternoon on Twitter, Punk and the AAA/Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions FTR will be in trios action this evening, taking on Max Caster as well as Austin and Colton Gunn of The Gunn Club.

This will be Punk’s first-ever match with either of the young Gunns, and his second involving Caster, who he defeated in singles action on the March 30 episode of “Dynamite.” By coincidence, FTR worked a tag match on that same “Dynamite” episode, taking on, you guessed it, The Gunn Club. Punk teased the possibility of him and FTR forming a trios unit following his title victory.

Punk/FTR vs. Caster and The Gunn Club joins three other matches scheduled for AEW’s first show in the LA Forum. Previously announced was the Undisputed Elite (The Young Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish) and New Japan’s Hikuleo (replacing Adam Cole) taking on Matt Hardy, the AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, and Darby Allin (replacing Jeff Hardy).

The show will also see Women’s Owen Hart Cup winner Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter battling Ruby Soho and Toni Storm in a rematch from “AEW Rampage” several weeks ago. Jon Moxley will also go one on one with Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia. Other matches and segments are expected to be announced throughout the day.

