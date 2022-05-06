Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Rampage viewing party. Tonight’s matches were recorded Wednesday night at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested)

Four matches are being promoted for this afternoon’s show:

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm

Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Hook vs. JD Drake

REMINDER! There is an EARLY start time for tonight’s show: 5:30 PM ET. Our live coverage will begin at the same time.

Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]