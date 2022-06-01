A new match has been added to tomorrow’s AEW “Dynamite.”

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Jon Moxley will face Daniel Garcia during the promotion’s Los Angeles debut.

Both Moxley and Garcia were part of the Anarchy in the Arena match at Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. It was Garcia’s team of Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker that defeated Moxley’s team of Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, and Santana & Ortiz.

The two also faced each other in August 2021 at “AEW Rampage: First Dance.” Moxley had won the match.

Below is the announcement and the updated lineup for tomorrow’s show:

* The Undisputed Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Christian Cage, Matt Hardy, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus

* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

Following the epic Anarchy in the Arena, JAS will again fight BCC!

At Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite’s LA debut, one of wrestling’s top stars for the future battles one of wrestling’s biggest stars:@GarciaWrestling vs. @JonMoxley

LIVE on @TBSNetwork

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT

Tomorrow Night! pic.twitter.com/V5BZeZMiJt — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 31, 2022

