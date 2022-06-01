Coming off the heels of its “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view on Sunday, AEW is in southern California for the first time ever. Tonight’s episode of “Dynamite” is being held at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. One of the biggest crowds in AEW’s history is expected.

A 10-man tag team match is being promoted for tonight’s “Dynamite”. The AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will team with Christian Cage, Darby Allin, and Matt Hardy to face The Young Bucks, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Hikuleo.

Hikuleo and Allin are late injury replacements. Hikuleo is filling in for Adam Cole. Allin is stepping in for Jeff Hardy. Both Hardy and Cole were in action at “Double or Nothing”. Cole defeated Samoa Joe to win the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. The Hardys defeated The Young Bucks.

Also tonight, Jon Moxley will go one-on-one against Daniel Garcia. Garcia and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society won the “Anarchy In The Arena” match against Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana at “Double or Nothing”.

We also expect to hear from the new AEW Champion CM Punk.

The following line-up is announced for tonight’s “Dynamite”:

AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus, Christian Cage, Darby Allin & Matt Hardy vs. Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Hikuleo & The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley

Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm

Behind the scenes, Tony Khan recently revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery executives are expected to be at tonight’s “Dynamite”.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Dynamite” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

Following the epic Anarchy in the Arena, JAS will again fight BCC! At Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite’s LA debut, one of wrestling’s top stars for the future battles one of wrestling’s biggest stars: @GarciaWrestling vs. @JonMoxley TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT/5pm PT LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/uPxNkxOyvI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2022

Following the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Finals, 4 of the tournament’s top wrestlers will go to war in a huge tag team match on #AEWDynamite’s LA debut:@owen_foundation winner @RealBrittBaker/@jmehytr vs @realrubysoho & #ToniStorm

tomorrow night @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/7iLqlZv2wg — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 1, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]