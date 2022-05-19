Tonight’s AEW Dynamite kicked off with a hard-hitting, physical match between Samoa Joe and a debuting John Morrison (Johnny Elite).

Despite an onslaught of high-flying offenses like a 450 splash and springboard attacks, Johnny Elite ended up losing to the ROH World TV Champion, Samoa Joe. Joe will now advance to the semifinals and will go one-on-one against the winner of Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix later on this evening.

Joe indeed won the match, but as soon as it was over, Jay Lethal, Santham Singh, and Sonjay Dutt ran down to the ring to continue their ambush of Samoa Joe. That’s when The Best Friends, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero came in to make the save for Joe.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Jeff Hardy advanced to the semifinal round and will face the leader of the Undisputed Elite, Adam Cole, later on tonight. The tournament finals will be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

Keep up with our live coverage of AEW Dynamite at this link!

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/fu6voqyUoF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022

A first time ever matchup between @SamoaJoe and #JohnnyElite is happening right now in this #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament right now! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/yau5wy5aad — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022

