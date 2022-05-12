Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with the first quarterfinal match in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament — Adam Cole vs. AAA & ROH Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood.

After a back-and-forth match that highlighted the two AEW stars’ technical prowess and brawling ability, Adam Cole ended up as the winner.

There were several homages to Owen Hart and his family in the moves the two men executed, including piledrivers and an exchange of sharpshooter submissions. The ending saw Adam Cole’s sharpshooter come out on the top, making Dax tap out for the finish.

Back on the April 22 edition of AEW Rampage, the leader of the Undisputed Elite advanced to the opening quarterfinal round by defeating NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii. For Dax, he was booked to compete against his fellow AAA/ROH Tag Team Champion, Cash Wheeler, in the opening round of the tournament. The tag team partners wrestled for nearly twenty minutes, with a reversal of a small-package pinning predicament giving Dax the 1-2-3.

Other matches on the men’s side of the tournament that we will see in the near future include Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Samoa Joe vs. ‘The Joker’, a surprise entrant revealed at the time of the match.

Later this evening, we will see Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin to determine the next person qualifying for the semifinals. The winner of that bout will be Adam Cole’s opponent in the next round of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

