Adam Cole has qualified for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage opener saw Cole defeat NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii in a tournament qualifier.

Rocky Romero and Orange Cassidy were at ringside with Ishii. There was a moment towards the end of the match where Jay White ran down and shoved Romero into the steel ring steps, which provided a distraction so that Cole could hit a low blow and The Boom for the pin.

Cole now joins Kyle O’Reilly and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe as confirmed entrants in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will feature a battle of AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions as Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood face off in a qualifying match.

The six confirmed entrants for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament as of this writing are Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, and Britt Baker.

The 8-man and 8-woman tournaments are scheduled to kick off on May 11 at the AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. The finals will then be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

Stay tuned for more on The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. Below are several clips from tonight’s Cole vs. Ishii qualifier:

It’s Friday and you know what that means! #AEWRampage is coming to you from @Petersen_Events in Pittsburgh, PA!

The #OwenHart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier match between @adamcolepro and #TomohiroIshii starts things off tonight on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/OZeNGEeG20 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2022

