Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. Tonight’s Rampage was recorded Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested)

Four matches are being promoted for tonight’s show.

  • TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir
  • Owen Hart Foundation Qualifying Match: Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii
  • Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia
  • Lance Archer vs. Serpentico

Our live coverage of AEW Rampage will also begin early, at 10 PM Eastern.

