Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. Tonight’s Rampage was recorded Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested)

Four matches are being promoted for tonight’s show.

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir

Owen Hart Foundation Qualifying Match: Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia

Lance Archer vs. Serpentico

Our live coverage of AEW Rampage will also begin early, at 10 PM Eastern.

As always, we invite you to share your thoughts in the comments below and share the link to this page on social media.

#AEW Exclusive: Tonight at 9:55pm ET / 8:55pm CT @AdamColePro & @njpwglobal's #TomohiroIshii Make Their #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Qualifier match entrances before #AEWRampage begins TONIGHT at it's normal time of 10pm ET / 9pm CT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/hukX9KoTw7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]