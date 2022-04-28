The members of the AAA & ROH Tag Team Champions, FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, kicked off tonight’s AEW Dynamite by facing off in a singles match to qualify for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. When all was said and done, Dax Harwood was the winner and will now advance to the first round of the tournament.

As many fans expected, the match between the two close friends and tag team partners didn’t disappoint. There was consistent back-and-forth chain wrestling, stiff strikes, brawling, and even some underhanded tactics like a thumb to the eye early on. The two men brought everything they can to the table and wrestled for nearly twenty minutes, with a reversal of a small-package pin predicament that got the 1-2-3.

Dax Harwood joins Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe as confirmed entrants in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

The six confirmed entrants for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament as of this writing are Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, and Britt Baker.

The 8-man and 8-woman tournaments are scheduled to kick off on May 11 at the AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. The finals will then be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

Stay tuned for more on The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. Below are several clips from tonight’s qualifier match.

.@DaxFTR laying it into his tag team partner @CashWheelerFTR, and brings him off the top the hard way! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/d0IKWSIojR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

