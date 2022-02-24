Like the X-Men villain Apocalypse, John Morrison has gone by many names over his career, such as Johnny Impact, Johnny Mundo, Johnny Nitro, his real name John Hennigan and most recently John Superstar for Lucha Libre AAA.

So it’s only natural that the Mayor of Slamtown would add another name to his already impressive collection.

As announced by GCW star Gringo Loco earlier today, John Morrison will now be part of GCW’s The Wrld On Lucha event that is part of GCW’s The Collective during WrestleMania weekend. For the show, Morrison will be wrestling under the name Johnny Caballero, which translates to Gentlemen. There is no word yet on who Johnny Caballero will be wrestling at The Wrld On GCW.

“I told you I had some tricks up my sleeve!” Loco tweeted. “JOHNNY CABALLERO is part of The Wrld On Lucha!”

Officially, Johnny Caballero will be the thirteenth nickname John Morrison has used since he debuted in 2002 after he and the late Matt Cappotelli won the third season of WWE Tough Enough.

The appearance at The Wrld On Lucha will also be one of Morrison’s first appearances following his WWE release in November. His first match back was last weekend at AAA Rey de Reyes, where he unsuccessfully challenged Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship.

In addition to Johnny Caballero, other names announced for The Wrld On Lucha include Gringo Loco, who is putting the show together, Drago Kid and AAA stars Pagano and Laredo Kid, the latter of who was also announced today by Loco.

More names are expected to be announced going forward. The show will air on FITE TV at 9:30 p.m. EST on April 1 from Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 25.

