Last night’s “AEW Dynamite” saw a unique situation in not only the wrestling world, but the legal one as well, as Wardlow defeated 20 men in a 20-on-1 “Wardlow vs. Plaintiffs” match, which was less a match and more an excuse to watch Wardlow demolish a bunch of wrestlers, much to the delight of fans.

Now that the dust has settled and the verdict rendered (was there a verdict? I remember a judge), “AEWEnhance” a Twitter account dedicated to logging the enhancement talent brought into All Elite Wrestling has provided a list of the talent that served as the “plaintiffs” in the one-sided beating. The list has a number of notable independent talent including former-ROH Six Man Tag Team Champion “The Deliverer” Moses.

Here is the full list, as provided by AEWEnhance:

J Fowler

Mike Outlaw

SK Bishop

Luke Langley

Campbell Myers

Rahim Suede

Moses

Camaro Jackson

Kenny Alfonso

ATM

Dan The Dad

MERC

Anaya

Kraig Keesaman

Marcus Muncherson

Jay Marston

Bill Bain

On the new AEW Dynamite: If anyone is wondering, here’s the current list of identified wrestlers/security who competed against Wardlow. Does anyone know the names of the other 3 wrestlers/security guards from that handicap match?#AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/S1foRS7glK pic.twitter.com/P4EVmftjoR — AEW Enhancement Talent (@AEWEnhance) June 16, 2022

AEWEnhance also included social media handles for all the talent.

The previously mentioned Moses is an interesting addition, as he held the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles as a member of Shane Taylor Promotions for the majority of 2021, finally losing the belts at the final ROH show under Sinclair Broadcasting’s ownership on December 11th. Moses’s tag partner Kaun was featured on episodes of “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation” back in 2021, but this marks the AEW debut for “The Deliverer.”

“Plaintiff” Dan The Dad has also appeared on a few AEW Dark episodes, as had Luke Langley, and Anaya, with the rest seemingly making their AEW debuts.

Wardlow was declared victorious in the 20-on-1 assault and got a modicum of revenge on “Smart” Mark Sterling when he powerbombed the wrestling attorney after the match.

