Top Impact Wrestling Tag Team Inserted Into Match At AEW All Out

All Out was originally slated to feature the current ROH, AAA, and IWGP World Tag Team Champions FTR and Wardlow taking on Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. However, that's no longer the case. Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" saw an unexpected change to the match.

Lethal defeated FTR's Dax Harwood in a singles match after reversing a roll-up. After the match, Dutt grabbed a mic and said that Harwood didn't know what was going on at the pay-per-view. He continued on to say that while he said it would be a trios match, he never said who was going to be part of their team. He said that Lethal would be teaming up with "two, close, personal friends" before gesturing to the screen. The Motor City Machine Guns' music played as their entrance video played. Fans cheered the reveal.

The Guns will be visiting AEW from Impact Wrestling, where they were one of the most popular and revered tag teams in that company's history. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin first formed as a team in 2006. They are two-time former Impact World Tag Team Champions. They've also held the predecessor to those titles, the TNA World Tag Team Championship, as well as the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship.

Lethal and his allies have been entangled with Wardlow for weeks. Lethal challenged Wardlow for the TNT Championship at Battle of the Belts III, where Wardlow prevailed and retained his title. Undeterred, Dutt later challenged Wardlow to a trios match at All Out. Wardlow then revealed his teammates would be his one-time stablemates from The Pinnacle, FTR.