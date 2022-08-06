Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Battle of the Belts III Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

* Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH World Championship

* Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s World Championship

* Wardlow (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the AEW TNT Championship

Our coverage begins at 8pm ET

