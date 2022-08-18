Wardlow Announced For Big Six Man Tag Team Match At AEW All Out

All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion Wardlow won't be defending his championship at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, Illinois on September 4. Instead, he'll be involved in a trios match.

MJF's former bodyguard has been feuding with Jay Lethal and his crew of Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt for the past several weeks, with Wardlow beating Lethal in a TNT Championship match at Battle of the Belts. After the match, Singh attacked Wardlow, setting up what many thought would be a future match between the two giants, likely happening at All Out.

During a recent episode of "Dynamite," however, Warlow responded to a callout from Dutt, with ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR joining his side with the team nailing Lethal with a "Big Rig." Since then, the two trios have agreed to a match at All Out on this past week's "Dynamite." During a promo, Singh dared Wardlow to powerbomb him in the match, questioning his strength in the process. This match will be Dutt and Singh's first pay-per-view match in AEW since they debuted alongside Lethal on the April 13 episode of Wednesday's show.

Since defeating Scorpio Sky to become the AEW TNT Champion, Wardlow has defended his belt just twice, with the other match coming against Orange Cassidy. This will be the 34-year-old's first PPV as a champion, with his last match coming against MJF at Double or Nothing.