Two championship matches are set for tonight’s AEW “Dynamite”.

The new TNT Champion Wardlow will defend the title for the first time. He’ll be challenged by Orange Cassidy. Wardlow won the TNT Title from Scorpio Sky on last Wednesday’s “Dynamite”. Cassidy is coming off a win over Tony Nese in the main event of this past Friday’s “Rampage”.

The AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are also set for a title defense. They’ll be in a three-way against Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) and Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs. They are the #2 and #3 ranked tag teams in the latest rankings unveiled Wednesday morning.

Also tonight, Konosuke Takeshita could earn a future shot at the AEW Interim World Championship. He will face the reigning champion Jon Moxley in a championship eliminator match. Moxley successfully defended the title against Brody King on last Wednesday’s “Dynamite”.

Claudio Castagnoli is set to go one-on-one against Jake Hager in a clash of former tag team partners. Castagnoli and Hager teamed as the Real Americans in WWE from 2013-2014.

Plus, Serena Deeb will be in action tonight against Anna Jay. Deeb ended her brief in-ring partnership with Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez when she attacked Mercedes after their tag team victory during last Friday’s “Rampage”.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

AEW TNT Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Wardlow (c)

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve In Our Glory vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Young Bucks (c)

AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb

Luchasaurus in action

We hear from Christian Cage

We hear from Chris Jericho

Tonight’s episode marks the beginning of AEW’s two-week Fyter Fest event.

