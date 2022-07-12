As we get closer to showtime for Wednesday’s AEW “Dynamite: Fighter Fest Pt. 1”, new matches are being added to the card, including Wardlow’s first defense of the TNT Championship. Tony Khan took to Twitter and announced that “Mr. Mayhem” is set to go one-on-one against popular AEW star Orange Cassidy in a singles match this Wednesday.

“In 2022 Wardlow’s won the #FaceOfTheRevolution, became #AllElite at #DoubleOrNothing, + became TNT Champion last week! Now @RealWardlow’s issued an open challenge for #AEWDynamite & his opponent is red hot fresh off back-to-back tv wins,” Khan wrote.

The fast-rising AEW star won his belt last week on “Dynamite”, defeating former champion Scorpio Sky. As for “freshly squeezed” Orange Cassidy, he may have lost a match for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door last month but he’s been on a winning streak since. He defeated Ethan Page on the 6/29 “Dynamite” and Tony Nese on this past Friday’s “Rampage”.

It was also announced that the Interim AEW World Champion will be going up against Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title contest. Khan explained via Twitter that Moxley has asked to face Takeshita after his performance against Eddie Kingston on last week’s “Rampage”.

“After [Takeshita’s] amazing battle vs [Kingston], AEW Interim World Champion @JonMoxley wants to fight Takeshita on #AEWDynamite! While I won’t sanction it as a title match since Eddie won Friday’s bout, if Takeshita wins Wednesday on TBS vs Mox then he earns a future title shot!”

AEW “Dynamite” will emanate from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia this Wednesday. The updated card can be seen below:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks

* Non-title match: AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* TNT title: Wardlow (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

* Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

* Luchasaurus in action

* Christian Cage speaks

