AEW recently announced that a shark cage will be taking place on “AEW Dynamite” on July 20, and that is done as a tie-in for the upcoming “Shark Week” on Discovery, according to Dave Meltzer on the “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

The second barbed wire deathmatch in AEW’s history will be happening on that show as Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho look to settle their differences. But, the other Jericho Appreciation Society members are all going to be locked inside a shark cage, which is the first time that has been used in AEW’s history.

That is happening because Discovery asked them to do a tie-in for the popular “Shark Week,” and this was the manner in which Tony Khan has decided that it could be done. Of course, this is a simple way of making that happen, although it is unknown if there will be any official restrictions for those who have been helping Kingston during his storyline against Jericho such as the Blackpool Combat Club.

It is also unknown if there will be any other tie-ins to “Shark Week” on the July 20 episode of “AEW Dynamite,” or the following “AEW Rampage,” but that remains to be seen.

When it comes to Kingston and Jericho, they have been feuding for months now in AEW, with the latest issue between them taking place when the Jericho Appreciation Society slammed a car door on Ruby Soho’s hand, trapping it as they left her laying in the backstage area on “AEW Dynamite” last week. Kingston has guaranteed to make Jericho pay, which he is now aiming to do in a barbed wire deathmatch.

Kingston was able to get bragging rights in the Blood & Guts encounter recently when his team picked up the victory, but it was Claudio Castagnoli who secured that particular win, despite Kingston having Jericho locked in a submission at the time.

