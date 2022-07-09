A new match was announced for the July 20th episode of AEW “Dynamite.”

Eddie Kingston will face Chris Jericho in a barbed wire death match, while members of the Jericho Appreciation Society will be locked inside a shark cage suspended above the ring.

Ok but WHO IS EXCITED FOR THIS #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/0lKyAzOnKi — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 9, 2022

During tonight’s episode of “Rampage,” the match was made official. After Kingston defeated Konosuke Takeshita, he called out Jericho for what happened to Ruby Soho on this past Wednesday’s episode of “Dynamite.” Tay Conti had slammed a car door on Soho’s hand.

“Every drop of blood is a sin you committed, Chris.” After #JerichoAppreciationSociety’s assault last week against #EddieKingston’s friend @realrubysoho, @MadKing1981 vows to make @IAmJericho bleed for his transgressions. Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Wt9aSaYAYt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2022

Results of tonight’s AEW “Rampage” are available here.

