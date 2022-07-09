A new match was announced for the July 20th episode of AEW “Dynamite.”

Eddie Kingston will face Chris Jericho in a barbed wire death match, while members of the Jericho Appreciation Society will be locked inside a shark cage suspended above the ring.

During tonight’s episode of “Rampage,” the match was made official. After Kingston defeated Konosuke Takeshita, he called out Jericho for what happened to Ruby Soho on this past Wednesday’s episode of “Dynamite.” Tay Conti had slammed a car door on Soho’s hand.

Results of tonight’s AEW “Rampage” are available here. 

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
Facebook iconFollow Wrestling Inc. on Facebook.