AEW is currently focused on AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door this Sunday while trying to navigate an unfortunate slew of injuries at the same time. But time waits for no man, woman, person, or wrestling promotion, and news of what AEW will be doing in July will have Impact Wrestling legend Shark Boy checking his phone for the next month.

In today’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW will have heavy involvement with “Shark Week”, the popular week-long television program that airs annually on the Discovery Channel. Meltzer further noted that several promos, presumably featuring AEW stars, had been filmed for “Shark Week,” and that a new related gimmick match would take place on AEW programming. No further details were given.

This is not the first time pro wrestling and “Shark Week” have gone hand in hand. WWE has been heavily involved with “Shark Week” as recently as last year, with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appearing on the program. In previous years, current SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and former WWE star Justin Gabriel, now known as PJ Black, also appeared.

It should be noted that both AEW and “Shark Week” fall under the new Warner Brothers Discovery banner, with AEW airing on WBD networks TBS and TNT, making it a natural fit for cross-promotion. Given “Shark Week’s” popularity, AEW’s involvement could be seen as a good sign for the company’s relationship with WBD, a relationship that some have wondered about since the Warner Brothers Discovery merger.

“Shark Week” is scheduled to begin on July 24, meaning the unknown gimmick match will take place on AEW TV sometime that week. “AEW Dynamite” and “AEW Rampage” are currently scheduled to be taped in Worcester, Massachusetts, on July 27.

