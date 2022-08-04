Next month, AEW will host their fourth All Out PPV live from Chicago, Illinois, on September 4th. While no matches have officially been added to the card just yet, we already know the finals of the AEW Trios Championships Tournament will take place. However, on this week’s edition of “Dynamite,” the first singles match-up for the upcoming PPV was teased.

On “Dynamite” this week, a video package aired promoting the recent engagement of former AEW TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. It showed pictures of Guevara and Conti’s engagement in Paris, France, and made note of the fact the two wouldn’t be on AEW “Dynamite” this week, as they are too busy getting married.

However, the vignette was cut short after The Mad King, Eddie Kingston, interrupted the video backstage. Kingston and Guevara have been feuding over the past few months due to the ongoing Jericho Appreciation Society — Blackpool Combat Club & Co. rivalry. After Eddie Kingston interrupted the video package, he laid down the challenge: Kingston vs Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out on September 4th. As of this writing, it’s not official yet, as Guevara is yet to put pen to paper and sign on for the match, something Kingston dared Guevara to do.

This challenge comes after the ending of the Fyter Fest Week Two special edition of AEW “Dynamite” two weeks ago. The main event of which saw Eddie Kingston take on Chris Jericho and beat him in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Match. The Jericho Appreciation Society was suspended above the ring in a shark tank; however, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti were missing from the cage. After a run-in from Tay Conti, Anna Jay, other members of The Jericho Appreciation Society, and, lastly, Sammy Guevara, Jericho managed to steal the victory and seemingly move on from the feud.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts