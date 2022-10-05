AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (10/5): Three-Year Anniversary Special, Garcia & Danielson Team Up, TNT Title Match

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for October 5, 2022!

Tonight is the three-year anniversary of "Dynamite" and to celebrate Tony Khan has revealed the show will run for an extra 15 minutes, with a stacked card being put together to make the most of it. That includes the TNT Championship being on the line as Wardlow will be competing against none other than Brian Cage.

The issues between Daniel Garcia and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society will continue as he is going to be teaming with Bryan Danielson to compete against Chris Jericho, who will be working with Sammy Guevara.

AEW's World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will also be appearing on the show to celebrate National Scissoring Day alongside Billy Gunn. Meanwhile, Luchasaurus is also set to be in action, although his opponent is currently unknown. Darby Allin will also be in singles competition when he competes against Jay Lethal, who has promised to compete on his own, and RUSH will also be appearing to take on "Hangman" Adam Page.

Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, and Athena are all going to team up with Saraya in their corner, as they compete against Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford while Britt Baker will be at ringside for them.

Finally, another advertised encounter will see MJF make a rare in-ring appearance on "AEW Dynamite" when he competes against Wheeler Yuta in what is expected to be the opening match of the night. The two men have engaged in a war of words as of late, which led to Yuta attacking the three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner last week. Now they will have the chance to settle the odds inside the ring.