Andrade El Idolo says he is currently under a three-year deal with AEW.

Andrade recently spoke with Milenio and revealed that he signed a three-year deal with AEW earlier this year. He added that he is looking for as many title shots in AEW as he can get because he didn’t get those opportunities in WWE.

Andrade also talked about his fiancee, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. He noted that he has worked with her to add to her in-ring repertoire, while she has helped him with his promo work. He added that they both compliment each other very well.

WWE released Andrade back on March 21, and he debuted with AEW on June 4, making his in-ring debut on July 7 with a win over Matt Sydal. Since then he has only worked two matches for AEW – the Rampage win over PAC in September, and the Casino Ladder Match on the October 6 Second Anniversary edition of Dynamite.

Andrade will be back in action on tonight’s Rampage for the rematch with PAC.

