Charlotte Wants To Work Alongside Husband Andrade El Idolo One Day

WWE's top stars are doing a lot of publicity on the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, with the United Kingdom's Daily Mail releasing a new interview with Charlotte Flair. In the interview, she was asked what she would like to change about her career, whether with hindsight or going forward. Flair quickly arrived at an answer: Forming an onscreen alliance of some kind with her husband, missing in action AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

"One day I think I will be able to get to switch it up," she explained. "I'd love to be beside my husband managing him, or mixed tag. I think when the time is right, I will get to switch it up, but I think again having such a serious role and where my career has gone, I don't know if I could change it because I've had such an incredible one, if anything I wish I knew then what I knew now. I wish I could go back and re-do so many matches and storylines because I have so much depth in knowledge now that I didn't have because I started so late in the game, but now I'll have that down the road when maybe I do get to manage my husband."

Flair (real name Ashley Fliehr) and Andrade (real name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza) started dating in February 2019, when both were on WWE's "SmackDown" roster. They got engaged the following New Year's Day and eventually married on May 27, 2022. A couple months after they got married, Andrade teamed with Charlotte's father, Ric Flair, in what was billed as his last match at a special pay-per-view event at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee the day after SummerSlam. A couple more months later, Andrade was sent home by AEW after reportedly attacking Sammy Guevara. As for Charlotte, she defends her WWE "SmackDown" Women's Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.