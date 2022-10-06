Backstage News On The Altercation Between Sammy Guevara And Andrade El Idolo

It was reported that Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo had a backstage altercation at "AEW Dynamite" this week, and according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," the Jericho Appreciation Society member did not throw any punches during that, which was why he didn't get sent home.

El Idolo was sent home from the arena, which is why his planned match against Preston '10' Vance ended up being pulled from "AEW Rampage" on Friday night. The former WWE Superstar was apparently waiting in the hallway for this confrontation, and while there are conflicting reports on what went down in that moment, it is believed that he managed to get a couple of punches in before they were broken up.

Issues between the two AEW stars had been building earlier in the week after El Idolo claimed Guevara is the only person he's ever had an incident with when Guevara complained about how hard he hit him in a match. The two then got involved in an online argument on Twitter, where the former "WWE NXT" Champion made it clear he didn't care about being fired, and he would be seeing Guevara at "AEW Dynamite."

Even though they did get into an altercation, AEW did try to get on top of the issue beforehand as both men were spoken to on Tuesday night, and they were told not to fight. It was made clear to the that any fighting would lead to them being sent home, and while both men agreed nothing would happen that was obviously not the case. AEW did have security in place as well, clearly being prepared for any potential escalation.