Andrade El Idolo Wants To Say Something To Sammy Guevara's Face At AEW Dynamite

The bickering between AEW stars Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara does not appear to be slowing this afternoon, with the pair bringing their war of words to Twitter today. This time around, Andrade has challenged Guevara's claim that he lied about confronting Guevara backstage.

"Ok I'm a liar," Andrade responded. "See you on Wednesday!! I'll tell you to your face again!!! And nothing you say that you do not have any problem!"

Earlier today, Andrade gave a Spanish language interview to "Más Lucha" and claimed that Guevara "complained that we hit him too hard." Following this, Andrade stated that if that was the case, Guevara should have hit back harder in the ring rather than complaining backstage. From there, the two started talking trash on social media, with things escalating quickly.

In recent weeks, Andrade has strongly hinted that he wants out of AEW but downplayed his issues during the "Más Lucha" interview that seems to have sparked this whole conflict. AEW boss Tony Khan made an appearance of his own where he spoke about the Andrade situation, but Khan's kayfabe response seemed geared more to hype Andrade's "Rampage" match this week: If Andrade loses, he will leave AEW. This makes it unclear whether Andrade's issues are storyline-related or represent his real-life feelings about his current employment.

The back-and-forth between Andrade and Guevara flies in the face of the recent reports that the AEW locker room situation has calmed down. The company has been dealing with a number of issues in recent months, from the backstage scuffle involving Guevara and Eddie Kingston to the now-infamous post-All Out fracas.