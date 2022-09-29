Andrade El Idolo Appears To Want His Freedom

Is Andrade El Idolo in the midst of a social media campaign to get himself out of AEW? Or is the world-class luchador running a world-class troll? Not a person among us can determine what exactly the La Faccion Ingobernables leader is doing, but it's pretty clear that he's up to one of those two scenarios.

The latest sign is a tweet Andrade posted early this morning where the former CMLL star kept his words short and simple.

"#FreeElIdolo," Andrade tweeted.

By itself, it would appear that Andrade is looking for a way out of AEW. But with Andrade, there is always more, which is why the tweet also included a video of Andrade looking out into a beautiful ocean view, all while holding a cup of coffee. As such, it leaves fans to ponder whether it was the initial meaning they thought, or if it is once more Andrade just joking around.

The mixed signals from Andrade on social media are only the latest to come from the luchador. Last week, Andrade posted another tweet with an hourglass running down, possibly hinting that he was looking for a way out. Only days later, however, Jose the Assistant, Andrade's, you guessed it, assistant, posted a tweet of his own with an hourglass, hinting at the potential they are running some kind of hourglass-based storyline.

Whatever is going on with Andrade, he was seen last night on "AEW Dynamite," arguing with Andrade Family Office members Private Party, before leaving Jose to keep Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen in line. He will also reportedly appear on "AEW Rampage" this Friday in the corner of Rush, as he takes on Dark Order's John Silver.