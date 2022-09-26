Andrade El Idolo Sends Out Cryptic Tweet Amidst AEW Exodus Rumors

Andrade El Idolo is hinting that the sands of time may be moving. On Monday morning, Andrade hit Twitter to simply post an hourglass emoji, setting off all kinds of speculation that it has something to do with his AEW status. He has not been featured on AEW programming the last several weeks with All Out being his last notable in-ring appearance. He was nowhere to be seen during either of the company's "Grand Slam" shows.

Andrade has never been afraid to speak his mind on social media when he takes umbrage with something in professional wrestling. Two weeks ago on "AEW Dynamite," independent wrestler Luigi Primo popped in with a cameo. While fellow AEW star Miro tweeted that Primo's pizza maker schtick should have stayed on the indies, Andrade joked in the replies that he should start bringing tacos to the ring next. Andrade also expressed frustration about AEW's cross-promotion with New Japan Pro-Wrestling — Forbidden Door – when the relationship between CMLL, AAA, and NJPW prevented him from being involved in the event.

Andrade El Idolo has been with AEW since 2021 after leaving WWE. Since signing with the company, his peak seems to have come with his program against Cody Rhodes. After that, Andrade shuffled between different managers, feuds, and factions with nothing really sticking to this point. He has recently been paired up with Rush, who was the last competitor to be eliminated by Hangman Page in the Golden Ticket Battle Royal on "AEW Grand Slam: Rampage," but Andrade was nowhere to be found in that situation.