Miro And Andrade El Idolo React To Popular Indie Star's AEW Dynamite Cameo

A popular indie wrestler made a cameo on this week's "AEW Dynamite," but some regular AEW performers weren't impressed. Pro wrestling pizza man Luigi Primo made a brief appearance on "Dynamite" backstage and began twirling pizza dough in front of Alex Marvez, only to be booted off-camera by an angry Ethan Page, who was then confronted by Danhausen. AEW and Tony Khan both commented on Primo's appearance, but so did Miro and Andrade El Idolo, neither of whom appeared on the episode.

"You should have left this on the indies," Miro tweeted at the official AEW account when the handle decided to leave a clip of Primo pizza-twirling at an indie wrestling event. El Idolo joined in as well, replying to Miro, "I should make my entrance with some tacos." El Idolo added a laughing emoji and a GIF of Eddie Guerrero offering Batista some tacos.

Miro made his presence known at AEW All Out when he teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting against the House Of Black. He and his partners defeated the "pagans" in the match that likely ended up being the last fans would see of Malakai Black in AEW for the time being. El Idolo was also recently seen on "Dynamite" as he, Rush, and Jose The Assistant were seen trying to recruit 10 from The Dark Order. Both competed in the Casino Royale Ladder match at All Out, which MJF ultimately won with the help of Ethan Page and The Firm. The new faction got a heavy spotlight on last night's show, and it was made clear that Page, a member of The Firm, was gunning for the All-Atlantic Championship.