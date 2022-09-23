AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Live Coverage (09/23) - TBS Championship Match, Golden Ticket Battle Royal, Eddie Kingston Vs. Sammy Guevara And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on September 23, 2022

A Golden Ticket Battle Royal will be held, with the winner receiving a future title shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship at a time and location that has yet to be determined. "Hangman" Adam Page, Penta El Zero Miedo, Jay Lethal, Lance Archer, The Dark Order and Rush have all been announced as participants so far.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be defending her title against Diamante. Cargill won the belt after defeating Ruby Soho in the finals in the tournament to crown the inaugural TBS Champion in January and has managed to build up an impressive undefeated streak of 37-0. Diamante stepped up to the plate last week, challenging Cargill for her title. Will Diamante finally be the person to break Cargill's streak or will Cargill be able to make her streak 38-0?

Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe will be teaming up with TNT Champion Wardlow to take on Josh Woods and Tony Nese. Woods faced Joe last week for his title but fell short, leading to him and Nese launching an attack after the match. Wardlow then ran down to help Joe out before the two issued the challenge to Nese and Woods.

Rapper Action Bronson will be making his in-ring debut as he teams up with FTW Champion HOOK to take on "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker. Parker faced HOOK for his title at All Out, but ultimately fell short. In a fit of rage, Parker and Menard began to beat down HOOK, but Bronson came to the rescue as he hopped the barricade to make the save. The two teams have continued to have their issues since as things come to a head tonight.

Several grudge matches will take place tonight, as Eddie Kingston will take on Sammy Guevara. The pair have been at odds for the past few months and were originally slated to face off at All Out, but that never came to fruition as the two had legitimate issues backstage. This led to a physical confrontation between the two as Kingston was then suspended for initiating the encounter, which prevented that from happening at the pay-per-view.

Darby Allin and Sting will face off with House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No Disqualification Match. The issues between the two teams began after King beat Allin during Royal Rampage. He then continued to target Allin, attacking him at autograph signings and going as far as getting a tattoo of Allin's gravestone. The two men's teammates then became involved, leading to what promises to be a brutal match.

Ricky Starks will also be taking on Powerhouse Hobbs in a Lights Out Match. The two have had issues, dating back to when Hobbs betrayed Starks after the loss of his FTW Championship to HOOK in an opening challenge at Fight For The Fallen. The issues between the two have only gotten more personal since then, and don't seem as if they'll come to a halt anytime soon.

Rey Fenix will also be taking on Jungle Boy in a dream match for many fans.