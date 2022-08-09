The Twitter activity of two of AEW’s top stars is suddenly under a microscope.

Recently, a Twitter user, @SpicyCakes84 tweeted out their displeasure with the booking of Miro. Through some digging in Miro’s liked Tweets, you would see that the former AEW TNT Champion liked this tweet, seemingly agreeing with it.

At the end of the @SpiceyCakes84 tweet, they also added the same displeasure is also being felt towards the booking of Andrade El Idolo. Well, now it appears he too, has liked this Tweet in question.

An interesting tweet for Andrade El Idolo to like… pic.twitter.com/LL1dRBUuaz — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 8, 2022

After getting his release from the WWE, Andrade signed with AEW and debuted at last year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since then, Andrade has wrestled in AEW and appeared in other companies, including Mexico’s AAA promotion. He even made a recent appearance at Ric Flair’s Last Match, teaming with his father-in-law to secure the victory in the titular match.

Despite appearing in all these different promotions, Andrade hasn’t done much in AEW. He had a feud with another former “NXT” Champion, Pac, which Andrade would lose after Pac and Cody Rhodes defeated the team of Andrade and Malakai Black. Since then, Andrade has reunited with fellow Los Ingobernables member Rush in AEW. It felt as if Andrade played second fiddle to Rush though, as for a while Rush was racking up wins and Andrade wasn’t heard from much. The duo is set to face the former AEW Tag Team Champions the Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix) on this Wednesday’s episode of “Dynamite”.

This isn’t the first time the booking of Andrade has come under fire. During his time in WWE, the company was heavily criticized by fans who believed that it underutilized Andrade during his time on “Raw” and “Smackdown.” Before moving up to the main roster, Andrade had a run in “NXT” that’s fondly remembered by fans. He held the “NXT” Championship for five months and delivered the first five-star WWE match in almost six years against Johnny Gargano.

