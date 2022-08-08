During an interview with Michael Morales of Lucha Libre Online, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke about his last match and how he was “very happy with it.”

Flair had his last match on July 31, where he teamed with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to go against Jay Lethal and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Flair and Andrade won the match.

“I’m very happy with it. I needed to give it one more shot. I feel like I didn’t go out the right way and to have the relationship now that I do with Andrade, with Charlotte to have a son-in-law like him to be a tag team partner, for him to tag with me at this time and have the whole family there and his family, who I have gotten to know well, watched it from Mexico. It was big for all of them,” he said. (h/t to F4Wonline).

“It was especially big for me because my entire family was there and the only person to get an opportunity to do that twice: once in 2008 with Shawn Michaels (at WrestleMania) and now with my son-in-law in Nashville. It was big.”

As noted earlier, Flair was in Andrade’s corner over the weekend at the WWC (World Wrestling Council) Anniversary Show in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. Andrade had faced former WWE United States Champion Carlito. During the match, Flair got in an altercation with one of his old rivals, Carlos Colon.

It Went Down Last Night In Puerto Rico! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/4nM1NpaEIE — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 7, 2022

Below is the full interview with Lucha Libre Online:

