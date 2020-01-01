Congratulations to WWE United States Champion Andrade and Charlotte Flair on their engagement.
As seen in the tweets below, the WWE RAW Superstars were engaged to be married on New Year's Eve. They have been dating for several months and went public with the relationship during WrestleMania 35 weekend.
There's no word yet on when the marriage will take place, but stay tuned for updates.
She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!— "EL IDOLO" ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) January 1, 2020
Si. @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/oM2UrlSqvc— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 1, 2020