Rush Announces That He's Signed New Contract With AEW

Rush ended put recent speculation about his future plans to rest on Monday night when he revealed that he has signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling.

"I started a new chapter in my personal and professional career, people doubted I could make it, today I want to say that im 100% AEW," Rush wrote on Twitter. "Thank you @TonyKhan, thank you fans and thank my LFI brothers. We can now rule the wrestling world."

The tweet was accompanied by a video of Rush signing his new contract and then embracing Khan, who was also shown signing it.

Rush reportedly signed a one-year deal with AEW in 2022 and made his in-ring debut for the company in last June's Royal Rampage match. As a result, Rush's contract was expected to end sometime this summer.

Rush had not wrestled a match in AEW since May. Between then and now, the two-time former Ring of Honor World Champion was embroiled in a controversy over his appearance at AAA's TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana event earlier this month. Rush announced he had quit working for the promotion ahead of the announced tag team match that pitted him and L.A. Park against Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis. In the end, Rush reached an agreement to work the show and the match went on as scheduled.

Rush also welcomed a newborn daughter into his family this summer.