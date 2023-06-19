AEW Star Rush Celebrates Birth Of Daughter On Social Media

It appears that AEW star and Los Ingobernables member Rush had an amazing Father's Day, going by his latest social media post. The two-time ROH World Champion revealed on Twitter that he has become a father again and this time it's a girl.

Rush had this to say on social media following the birth of his child: "The Best Gift That God And My Wife Have Given To Me On This Day, Thank God For Giving Me The Happiness Of Becoming A Father Again But Now Of A Beautiful Princess."

Bully Ray, Sonny Kiss, Amy Rose, and Vincent were among those who congratulated the former CMLL star.

Rush has been off AEW television since he, Dralistico, and Preston Vance were defeated by The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn on the May 26 episode of "AEW Rampage." His absence from the promotion reportedly has to do with a visa issue, though Jose the Assistant, the manager of La Faccion Ingobernable on Sunday night joked about the visa issue report. Rush's AEW contract is up very soon as he signed a one-year deal with the promotion in September 2022.

He made his debut at Double or Nothing in May 2022, while his in-ring debut took place last year in July, in a Royal Rampage match.

Wrestling Inc would like to congratulate Rush and his wife on the birth of their new baby!