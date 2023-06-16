Update On Contract Status Of AEW Stars Rush And Andrade El Idolo

AEW stars Rush and Andrade El Idolo are close friends, and it sounds as though they'll both have an important decision to make regarding their wrestling futures in the coming months. According to today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rush signed a one-year deal with AEW in 2022, meaning his contract will be coming to an end soon. As for Andrade, the former WWE star is under the belief his contract is coming up soon as well, but it's likely that AEW will add on time due to injury.

Rush's signing with AEW was announced last September, but it's unknown exactly when the deal was made official behind the scenes. Andrade debuted with the company in June 2021, and recently stated publicly that his contract with AEW expires in the near future.

Andrade has been absent from AEW programming since the fall, reportedly having suffered an injury at All Out that's kept him out of action since. Around the same time, Andrade was reportedly involved in a physical altercation backstage with fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara. Andrade is now set to compete tomorrow night on the debut of "AEW Collision," where he will face Buddy Matthews of the House of Black.

As for Rush, he's been missing from AEW in recent weeks, reportedly due to visa issues. His most recent match took place on the May 26 edition of "AEW Rampage" ahead of Double or Nothing, where he, Dralistico, and Preston Vance lost to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.