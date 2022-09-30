Huge Update On Rush's AEW Status

AEW has added another official roster member, as Rush has now received the coveted "All Elite" graphic via Tony Khan's Twitter. Previously, Rush had been working with the company on a 'per-appearance' deal, but this marks the next step up the ladder for the talented performer.

Rush made his debut for the company back in May at Double or Nothing, bringing the Los Ingobernables faction to AEW alongside friend and fellow wrestler Andrade. Rush's brother Dragon Lee has also appeared with the group, though Rush and Andrade would soon turn on him when he offered too much respect to Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in August.

Previously, Rush has worked for the likes of Ring of Honor as well as lucha libre promotion CMLL, where he and his brother were considered major stars. After some controversy, Rush and Dragon Lee were granted their releases from CMLL in 2019, and from there went on to continue working for ROH as well as making several appearances for CMLL's rival, AAA. He would spend much of 2021 as well as the first several months of this year on the shelf after a knee injury that would require surgery.

Since making his AEW debut, Rush has faced his brother in a memorable bout on the Ring of Honor "Death before Dishonor" pay-per-view in July. He then went on to face Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim World Championship on "Dynamite" just days later. Rush is scheduled to compete against Dark Order member John Silver on tonight's edition of "AEW Rampage."