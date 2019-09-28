CMLL announced the release of Dragon Lee and Rush due to not following programming and company guidelines. Although the exact reason wasn't given, it was reported one reason could be because Lee was told not to work PWG Battle of Los Angeles, but did so anyways.

As noted, Rush defeated Matt Taven at last night's Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor (full results here) to become the new ROH World Champion. Lee also appeared at last night's show when he was added to the Shane Taylor, Flip Gordon, and Tracy Williams' World TV Title match. Taylor retained by pinning Gordon, Lee confronted Taylor afterwards, so a future match between the two is possible.

On Twitter, Lee thanked CMLL's former owner, the late Paco Alonso who passed away earlier this year. According to Lucha Blog, Lee felt like he "gave his body to CMLL, raised their name in other places, and then was fired like this." It was also noted Lee was not planning on leaving the company.

CMLL owns the trademarks for both "Rush" and "Dragon Lee," so those names will be changing. Rush is already booked for KAOZ and The Crash events under the name El Toro Blanco.

Both Rush and Dragon Lee are scheduled to tag against PCO and Brody King at tonight's ROH TV tapings.

? COMUNICADO OFICIAL: RUSH Y DRAGON LEE

El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre ha sido forjador de las máximas figuras de este deporte durante 86 años caracterizándose por su disciplina y seriedad, es por ello que anuncia que a partir de este momento Rush y Dragon Lee pic.twitter.com/x7q988PWTw — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 28, 2019

Gracias sr Paco Alonso por todas las oportunidades por lo visto estoy expulsado del CMLL Bienvenida una nueva etapa de mi vida ???? pic.twitter.com/M2ajy6pag4 — Dragon Lee ?????? (@dragonlee95) September 28, 2019

Dragon Lee can't believe he gave his body to CMLL, raised their name in other places, and was fired like this. He was not planning on leaving. He thanks Paco Alonso (and no one else mentioned.) — luchablog (@luchablog) September 28, 2019