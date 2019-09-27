Welcome to Wrestling INC's coverage of Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor event, streaming live via Fite.tv and Honor Club. Tonight's event takes place from the Sam's Town Casino in Las Vegas Nevada. Feel free to follow along and sound off in the comments. Enjoy the show!

Ian Ricabboni and Caprice Coleman welcomes us to the preshow. Our first contest is prepared to be underway. Brody King makes his way to the ring. Jeff Cobb is out next.

Jeff Cobb versus Brody King

Tie-up. Test of strength...King slams Cobb to the mat. They keep their knuckles locked. King bounces off the ropes...shoulder block...nobody moves. They continue to batter each other...Cobb deadlifts King...overhead belly-to-belly. King gets back to his feet. Back and forth striking...Cobb wins the exchange and pounds King down into the corner. King responds with a whisper in the wind, then hits his signature running senton for a nearfall. Each man rocks the other with a lariat...double-lariat and they're both down.

Another back and forth striking exchange. Running elbow from Cobb. King charges him but runs into a superkick. King answers with a discus elbow and follows it up with a sidewalk slam. Cover...Cobb kicks out. He traps King in the corner....running uppercut. King fires off a head kick...Cobb surprises him with a dropkick. He climbs up for a superplex attempt...stalling superplex connects. He goes for the pinfall...two count. King builds up momentum...frankensteiner sends Cobb to the outside. Suicide dive connects! Back in the ring...jumping senton off Cobb off the ropes. He picks him up...spike piledriver. King turns him for the cover...Cobb JUST gets a shoulder up.

Powerbomb attempt...Cobb slips out and German suplexes King. King German's him right back. Cobb with another. Cobb hits the Tour of the Islands...King is done.

Jeff Cobb wins by pinfall

King offers Cobb a handshake post match. He accepts. Crowd gives a nice ovation to both men for adhering to the Code of Honor.

Backstage, Brian Zane talks with the Bouncers ahead of their bar-room brawl with Vinny Marseglia and Silas Young. They say they plan on bringing the violence, as a bar-room brawl is their speciality.

Dalton Castle makes his way to the ring for an interview, along with his boys. He says that although he doesn't have a match scheduled, anyone that walks down the aisle he would beat the snot out of them. He asks the crowd, "who wants to be entertained?" This brings out Joe Hendry. Hendry says that he still believes in their tag team, and leads the Las Vegas audience in a sing-a-long calling him and Castle the most entertaining tag-team of all time. This angers Castle, who throws a drink in Hendry's face. Hendry chases Castle away, and slams the boys.

Pre-show is over.

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman officially welcome us to the main card for Death Before Dishonor. They run down the evening's card, which includes four title matches headlined by Matt Taven and RUSH for the world title.

Marty Scurll is out for his first-round Final Battle tournament bout with Colt Cabana. Cabana is second. He offers Scurll the Code of Honor handshake...Scurll does nothing, so Cabana shakes his hand for him.

Marty Scurll versus Colt Cabana Final Battle Tournament Round One

Tie-up. Scurll with a waistlock. Cabana switches behind. Knuckle-lock...Scurll trips Cabana and tries to pin his shoulders to the mat. Cabana shows his strength by holding Scurll up in a bridge even after Scurll jumps on him. Monkey-flip from Cabana. Sequence of chain wrestling. Both men reset. Scurll goes for his fake-out superkick but Cabana catches it and cartwheels away. Flying headscissor sends Scurll to ringside. Scurll grabs a drink of water and takes his time to recover. He jumps to the apron...Cabana meets him with a right hand...they both climb to the top...ear ringer by Scurll...Cabana shoves him off but Scurll comes right back with an enziguri. Superplex for two. He keeps Cabana grounded and applies a straight-jacket submission. Cabana tries to build momentum...Scurll dumps him to the outside and hits a superkick. Back in the ring...Scurll strings together some offense including a stacked powerbomb for two.

Cabana ducks a clothesline...he goes for a second....Scurll catches his hand and snaps his fingers! Cabana, screaming in pain, drops Scurll with a bionic elbow, but is in too much pain to make the pin. Back and forth striking...Cabana unloads a flurry of strikes...Scurll hits a haymaker and a piledriver in succession. Cover...only two. Scurll calls for the Chicken-Wing...Cabana tries to trap him in a submission of his own...Chicken-Wing is in! Cabana shifts his position for a pinning attempt...Scurll kicks out. Bionic elbow. Cabana climbs...moonsault. Scurll kicks out. Cubs win submission but Scurll gets to the ropes. Both men to the top...Cabana picks up Scurll on his shoulders...facebuster. Superman pin...Scurll escapes. Lariat and black plague...Scurll advances.

Marty Scurll wins by pinfall and advances to the next round

Riccaboni and Coleman congratulate Cabana on putting up a great match. Cabana smiles and heads to the back.

Kenny King is out for his showdown with PCO. The match is announced as a no-disqualification. He carries two cinder-blocks. PCO is next, entering to Jim Johnston's newly composed music.

Kenny King versus PCO no disqualification Final Battle Tournament Round One

King lands a punch then immediately flees the ring. PCO is not effected. King comes back with quick strike...PCO slows King down with a pop-up powerbomb. Fight spills to the outside. PCO suplexes King on the entrance path, then follows up with a senton. He throws King back inside and climbs...top rope maneuver lands. He slides King to the apron and climbs again...Swanton! PCO sets up three chairs on the outside...drapes King across them...he goes for a suicide dive but he suffers a technical glitch and dives to the wrong side. Referees check on him, as he hit his head pretty hard on the arena floor. They start to help him to the back...King attacks PCO and snap-suplexes him! He puts a ladder around his neck and drives him into the ringpost. King sets up two ladders on top of each other. Powerslam from King onto the ladders. King in the ring...tope con hilo onto PCO on the ladders! He brings him inside for a cover...PCO kicks out.

PCO on the apron...King goes for a sunset powerbomb...ugly botch...looks like PCO landed right on King's head. They move the action back inside. King catches a running boot from PCO and T-bone suplexes him into the turnbuckles. King's assistant shocks PCO with a stun-gun...it juices PCO...he chokeslams King for the win.

PCO wins by pinfall and advances to the next round

A vignette is played highlighting the feud between The Allure's Angelina Love, and the Women of Honor champion Kelly Klein. Love then enters for their title matchup, which commentary tells us is next. Mandy Leon accompanies her. Klein is out second. Introductions are over...here we go.

Angelina Love versus Kelly Klein for the Women of Honor championship

Tie-up. Love ties Klein up...neckbreaker. Early cover...Klein escapes. The champ catches Love in a side-walk slam. She follows up with a lariat that sends Love to the outside. Klein takes out Love and Leon with a flying crossbody. Klein plays to the crowd, giving Love an opportunity to eye poke Klein in the face. Love talks trash...Klein sends her into the barricade in repayment. Love surprises Klein with a modified triangle coming back in the ring. Klein is in trouble in the center...commentary puts over how Klein has rarely tapped out. She eventually gets to the ropes. Klein regains control and sets Love up on the top rope...fallaway slam for a nearfall. Klein mounts the middle-rope...cutter by Love! She doesn't make the pin right away and Klein kicks out. Leon distracts the referee and tosses Love a bottle of hairspray...she sprays Klein in the face! Thrust kick! Klein kicks out! Leon goes to spray her again but Klein moves and she sprays Love! School-boy from Klein...Love still in it! Leon runs in the ring and eats a spear from Klein! Another thrust kick from Love...and we have a new champion.

Angelina Love wins by pinfall to become the new Women of Honor champion

The Allure begins to attack Klein afterwards. Lights go out. Maria Manic appears and puts Love in the torture rack. Security runs to the ring...Manic disposes through them with ease, chokeslamming and racking them. She stands tall and screams at the camera while Leon and Love stare on from the entrance path.

Cut to a video package hyping the growing tension between Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham. Once partners, Gresham repeatedly began turing to the dark side, with Lethal trying to push him to adhere to the Code of Honor. Gresham is out first for their Final battle tournament match. The franchise Jay Lethal is second.

Jay Lethal versus Jonathan Gresham Final Battle Tournament Round One



