Konnan Criticizes Bandido & Rush For 'Abusing Their Power'

"He was mad because we weren't using him enough, but one of the things is ... they [LFI] had a feud ... it was against the Dynamite Brothers," Konnan said. "Now one of the Dynamite Brothers is the guy [El Cuatrero] that they put in jail for supposedly choking that girl wrestler. So it's very hard to do anything 'cause this guy's in jail. I thought he was going to get out quick, so I was waiting for him to get out, so I wasn't getting them work.

"Plus Rush, bro, he charges a lot of f*****g money. And it's, like, bro, you're not in the United States. I have a budget. And when I put you on the show, you eat a quarter of my f*****g thing. I'd rather bring in two or three other wrestlers. I thought what he did was very unprofessional, and I also had another wrestler try to pull that s**t with me not too recently, and I'm not going to forget that either. But, you know, they get power, they're in the United States, and they abuse their f*****g power and they do s**t like this."

