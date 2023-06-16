Rush Reportedly Not Offered Enough Money To Lose His Hair In AAA Stipulation Match

Mere weeks before TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana, AEW star Rush announced that he and his father, La Bestia del Ring, would be departing AAA effective immediately and would be going "independent," at least in terms of competing in Mexico.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it was a bad look for AAA as they had built the summer around the Guerra de Rivalidades tournament that could've culminated in Rush vs. L.A. Park in a Hair vs. Mask match at TripleMania. The idea of Rush vs. Park was viewed as potentially being the biggest match to take place in Mexico currently. However, Rush was reportedly not offered enough money to lose his hair, nor would AEW want him to lose his hair either.

AAA has not publicly addressed Rush's departure as they may still be working to get Rush on the Tijuana show despite him not having a legal agreement to appear, as of this writing. It was also noted that people within AAA were shocked to learn that Rush and Park did not have written agreements to continue working with the company after promoting these tournament matches.

Rush made his AEW debut in May 2022 prior to signing a contract in September. Since then, he has been featured as a member of La Faccion Ingobernable alongside Dralistico and Preston Vance. He challenged for the AEW World and International titles within his first year. In recent months, he's made appearances on both AEW and Ring of Honor programming while continuing to make dates in Mexico.