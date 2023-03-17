More Details On The Arrest Of AAA World Trios Champion Cuatrero

Things have moved quickly in the domestic violence case of AAA's El Cuatrero, who was accused of attacking CMLL luchadora Stephanie Vaquer only two weeks ago. Since then, Cuatrero has been arrested and two hearings have already occurred on the matter. And the second hearing has indicated that things are not going too well for one third of the AAA World Trios Champions.

According to Mexican reporter Antonio Nieto and Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a hearing on Thursday ended with the judging ruling that Cuatrero must remain incarcerated for two months. After that period of time, another hearing will be held to determine the next step in the case. Both Nieto and El Planchitas indicated further investigation on the case will be undertaken during said time.

Vaquer has allege that Cuatrero choked her and then threw her against a wall following an argument over a woman he was texting. Another woman has also since come forward, claiming that Cuatrero had abused her during a past relationship. In contrast, Cuatrero has claimed Vaquer is making up accusations as revenge following the couple breaking up, and was expecting to present evidence towards that defense, including recordings and an eyewitness account. It's unclear if any of this evidence was submitted during the hearing on Thursday, and, if it was, if it had any major effect, or lack thereof, on the court's ruling.

However the case turns out, Cuatrero's two month prison stint will leave him unable to compete at any upcoming AAA events going forward, and will thus likely lead to him and partners Forastero and Sanson being stripped of the AAA World Trios Titles. As of this writing however, AAA has made no further comment on the situation or Cuatrero's status since their initial statement last week, though AAA booker Konnan did touch upon the situation on his podcast. The promotion is set to hold the 2023 edition of the Lucha Libre World Cup this Sunday.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.