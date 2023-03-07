AAA Responds To Domestic Violence Allegations Against World Trios Champion El Cuatrero

An eventful weekend just passed for AAA, between the NWA/AAA "The World is a Vampire" event, an injury for Daga, and a bizarre "is it a shoot or is it a work?" situation between Chessman and YouTuber Adrian Marcelo, it was also a weekend where a dark cloud hung over the promotion. That's because one third of the AAA World Trios Champions, El Cuatrero, was accused of domestic violence by CMLL luchadora, Stephanie Vaquer. The accusation has gotten enough attention that AAA released a statement on the matter.

"From Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide we endorse the respect and equality of all women, therefore we reject all expressions of gender violence," the statement read. "That is why we are dismayed by the serious allegation that has been made against the wrestler Cuatrero. We will be very attentive to the resolutions issued by the authorities; [and] always respectful of all procedures dictated by the laws of our country. We will continue to work with all our commitment to fight for the equality of all women and to give visibility to the prevention of gender violence at all levels."

According to several publications which have seen Vaquer's statement to police, Vaquer has claimed that Cuatrero grabbed her by the neck and threw her against a wall, following an argument over messages Cuatrero was sending to an unknown person. In the process, a painting also fell and hit Vaquer, injuring her further. Vaquer claims she then ran to her bedroom and called the police, while Cuatrero is said to have fled the scene before medical personnel arrived to treat Vaquer.