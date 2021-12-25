Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio (aka Alberto El Patron) was a topic on social media this week after one fan said he expects Del Rio to end up with one of the top 3 pro wrestling companies in the United States this year.

In response to that speculation, it was noted by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that sources in WWE, Impact Wrestling and MLW have all said they either have no interest in bringing Del Rio in, or would be shocked if it happened. Furthermore, sources in AEW stated that they’ve never heard Del Rio mentioned as even possibly coming in.

We noted before how Del Rio was telling people that he was returning to WWE once his criminal charges of sexual assault and kidnapping were cleared up. It was revealed earlier this month that the case has been dismissed due to a witness not showing up to court, but it still appears that WWE has no interest in bringing Del Rio back. Del Rio has made it clear that he wants to return to the company and wants another run with the WWE Title.

On a related note, it was reported back in July how Alberto spoke with Hannibal TV and issued a message his ex-fiancée, former WWE Women’s Champion Paige. They were together from May 2016 – December 2017, and the relationship was full of ups & downs, and an engagement, all while Del Rio was married and going through a divorce. That Hannibal TV interview in July came after Del Rio also spoke with former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich back in April and revealed that he and Paige had a $1 million confidentiality agreement, to safeguard his interests and future. In the July interview, Alberto claimed he and Paige lied about their domestic incidents, to protect their jobs, and that there are 3 arrests, with 7 total police reports related to their domestic troubles. He threatened to expose Page and the fake stories they told the media and the fans to protect her WWE job, if he’s not left alone.

In an update, Del Rio spoke with his PR agent this week, Michael Morales, and addressed his relationship with Paige. He threatened that he has the power to get Paige fired from her job with WWE.

“The people who have wanted to damage me have been left behind, I don’t focus anymore on that… I can’t hold onto grudges,” he said in the new interview with his PR agent. “I don’t have any interest in countering them…But if I wanted to in my hands I have the power to take [Paige] out of her job in two seconds. I can bring out one of her videos of domestic violence and she would not go back to work. I don’t have any interest in that.”

Del Rio said he wants to progress and he thanked the people who have stood behind him. He also said he hopes doors open up again for him in pro wrestling, but talked more about being able to expose Paige and get her fired, if people don’t stop talking about him.

“I continue to thank God that Paige broke the confidentiality agreement that we had,” he said in this new interview. “Today I am the one who can expose her and show the world who she is if she messes with me. I want my life in peace. I don’t want anything about me on the internet, I don’t want anyone talking. [Paige] can stay calm and no one will see your videos kicking my face and neck. That stays forgotten if you don’t talk about me.”

We mentioned back in the July article that while Del Rio continues to say “enough is enough” and warn Paige to leave him alone, it remains to be seen where the threats are actually coming from. Paige, still employed by WWE, stays busy with Twitch and has been in a relationship with Falling In Reverse singer Ronnie Radke since late 2018. It does not appear she is talking about Del Rio on any of her platforms, or in any recent interviews she’s done, but Del Rio continues to make these threats. The last interview Paige gave about Del Rio was the November 2020 GAW TV episode where she opened up about abuse she suffered during their relationship. Del Rio quickly denied those allegations to TMZ Sports at the time, and accused Paige of being the abuse one.

It will be interesting to see if Del Rio returns to work for any TV promotion in the United States this year, and if he will stop talking about his past relationships.

(H/T to WrestlingNews.co and Lucha Libre Online for the quotes)