After nearly three years, Paige has finally opened up about the physical and mental abuse she endured at the hands of ex-fiancé Aberto Del Rio, who was recently indicted by a grand jury and formally charged with two felonies, aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault.

During an appearance on GAW TV, Paige said she was now more comfortable sharing horrid details of her relationship with Del Rio, who has been alleged of similar things by another woman.

"I've never spoken about it before, whether podcasts or interviews, I always stayed away," she said. "But now it's completely out there. I'm like, 'why am I shying away from this? Why am I not brave enough to talk about it?'

"I'll never say his name again because he's Voldemort to me. But he needs whatever is happening to him. Karma is a real thing," said Paige.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Del Rio for sexual assault, he stuffed a sock in his girlfriend's mouth and choked her to keep her quiet, before striking her several times in the head with his fists. Although Paige didn't divulge details of the physical abuse, she revealed how she was "trapped in rooms" for hours with Del Rio while getting her "ass beat every couple of minutes."

"In the beginning, you're fighting back with this person. But in the end, it becomes a cycle. Eventually, something is happening to you every day.

"You could be trapped in a room for 6-7 hours, getting your ass beat every couple of minutes. And he's doing all these crazy things to you," added Paige.

In 2017, Paige and Del Rio went through a domestic dispute after an incident at Orlando International Airport, following which Paige issued a statement and denied that her fiancé at the time physically assaulted her. They broke up a few months later.

Paige said she was scared to talk about Del Rio before due to the backlash she received from the Internet.

"I wanted to stay away from the Internet victim blame," said Page. "Even if I don't say anything, they'd be like, 'It's partly your fault and ABC reasons why [you're going through stuff]. Or I would be told all this stuff never happened, it was all your imagination."

She continued, "Now it's all out there. And you put out what you receive. And right now, he's [Del Rio] receiving it."

Check out Paige's full interview with Mickie James, SoCal Val, and Lisa Marie Varon [Victoria] below.

