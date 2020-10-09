Alberto Del Rio, the former WWE Champion, was indicted on Thursday by a grand jury in San Antonio, TX, on charges of aggravated kidnapping, according to a report on PWI Insider.

As reported back in May, Del Rio was arrested and subsequently charged with a second degree sexual assault felony and aggravated kidnapping. Although Thursday's court order lists the primary charge as aggravated kidnapping, it is unclear if the sexual assault charge resulted in an indictment as well.

The report added that a trial date has yet to be set. Del Rio, who had been out on a $50,000 bond, is slated to be arraigned on Friday, as per court records.

Del Rio was arrested on May 5th, 2020, after the victim approached local authorities in San Antonio and stated that the professional wrestler allegedly grew enraged with her after accusing her of infidelity. She also alleged that Del Rio physically assaulted her.

The victim had also alleged that Del Rio "slapped her across the head" several times and "forced her to wear a dress and dance for him" after she would not admit to the infidelity. Furthermore, Del Rio allegedly threatened to take the victim's son and "drop him in the middle of the road somewhere."

The FOX affiliate in San Antonio also provided additional details which noted that Del Rio allegedly "tied the woman's hands with boxing straps, put a sock in her mouth and sexually assaulted her for several hours, using various objects."

In the state of Texas, a conviction for aggravated kidnapping, if punishable in the first degree, could lead to a jail sentence ranging from 5-99 years or life imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. However, if the accused is convicted of aggravated kidnapping in the second degree, they could face anywhere from 2-20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.

Stay tuned for latest updates on Alberto Del Rio's trial date.