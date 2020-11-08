Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio has denied allegations that he physically assaulted his ex-fiancé Page during their tumultuous relationship which ended in late 2017.

In a recent interview with GAW TV, Paige described the cycle of mental and physical abuse she suffered from Del Rio, who allegedly kept her locked in rooms for hours and "beat her ass every couple of minutes" and did a bunch of "crazy things" to her on a daily basis.

While responding to Paige's allegations, Del Rio told TMZ Sports that Paige was actually the aggressor in their relationship.

"It was the other way around," he said. "I have the evidence. Not just words."

Del Rio went onto say that he was considering taking legal action against Paige for defamation.

"I would say Raya, why? Why? Why are you doing this Raya? And, I'm not calling you Paige because you were never Paige to me, you were Raya.

"Why would you hurt me in a moment like this?"

Paige also said "karma is a real thing" while reacting to Del Rio's indictment by a grand jury on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault.

A trial date of January 25, 2021, has been set for Del Rio, who faces life imprisonment if found guilty of aggravated kidnapping in the first degree.