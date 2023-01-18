Konnan Defends Decision To Book Alberto El Patron For AAA - Exclusive

Yesterday, Lucha Libre AAA revealed that Alberto El Patron would be part of the upcoming Lucha Libre World Cup in March and AAA's TripleMania XXXI series throughout the year. This was a controversial decision, as El Patron, who famously worked for WWE as Alberto Del Rio, has a checkered past, whether it be his past relationship with AEW star Saraya, or the charges of sexual assault that were filed against him, and ultimately dismissed, in 2020.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, AAA booker Konnan attempted to clarify why now felt like the right time to bring someone as polarizing as El Patron back into the promotion.

"I correlate him with Trump," Konnan said. "I think a lot of the things that Trump did were impeachable and he should have gone to jail or court or something. And he'd always gotten away with murder, right? I don't know if he did it or if he didn't do it. Now, I don't know what happened between him and Saraya, only they know.

"Obviously it wasn't anything good because it was a bitter separation. But he's got to live, bro, with that stigma for the rest of his life. And I'll give you an example. He told me that he had to move from his neighborhood because the other parents' kids, they didn't want to play with his kids. Everywhere he goes... He was like a hero in Mexico. And he went from a hero to a zero. Bro, you got to live with that, okay?"

Konnan confirmed that he had spoken to El Patron, stating that the former AAA Mega Champion had insisted things would be different now. On that assurance, Konnan believes that El Patron is entitled to a second chance, despite the accusations against him.