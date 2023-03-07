Chessman Suspended By AAA For Slapping Influencer At NWA Cross-Promotional Show

It was an eventful weekend for Lucha Libre AAA at the joint AAA/NWA show "The World is a Vampire." The biggest story from the show, which took place on Sunday at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico, was caught on film backstage when AAA luchador Chessman slapped Mexican social media personality Adrian Marcelo.

This morning, AAA released a statement on Twitter, in Spanish, announcing that Chessman would be suspended, effectively immediately, fortwo weeks as a result of his actions.

Captured on video by Multimedios journalist Roberto Figueroa, Marcelo is seen interviewing Chessman in front of a crowd and several AAA wrestlers. Chessman, appearing irritated, slapped Marcelo, who responded by grabbing a beer and throwing it at Chessman. That led to the luchador and one other individual needing to be restrained. Marcelo ran toward Chessman before being pulled away. The YouTuber has posted a video claiming he will sue AAA if the situation isn't rectified.

While Marcelo and AAA are treating the incident as legitimate, American lucha libre blogger luchablog believes it was a work, possibly to set up a Marcelo-Chessman match. It should be noted that Marcelo has done work for Multimedios, the media company Figueroa works for.

In potentially related news, TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey, where both Multimedios and Marcelo are based, will take place on April 16. As of this writing, Chessman doesn't have a match scheduled for the show.